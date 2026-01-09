The global economy will continue to expand in 2026 but on shakier grounds. Artificial intelligence (AI) may gain depth. Talent will reflect geopolitical and technological shifts. Sustainability will advance while becoming increasingly politicized. And sports may become a new cultural battleground.

IESE professors, along with other international experts, analyze the changing landscape. Here are six trends that no executive can afford to ignore in the year ahead.

1. Economic growth likely to continue

Despite pockets of “degrowth” sentiment, the world economy is likely to continue being the strong growth engine it has been for the past 70 years, noted Martin Wolf of the Financial Times in a recent IESE session. The IMF forecasts global GDP expansion of 3.1% in 2026.

That being said, the conditions underpinning that forecast are now much more fragile. The IESE Economic Uncertainty Index indicates that global uncertainty has gone back to medium levels, after spiking during the pandemic and the start of the war in Ukraine, a respite that favors the normalization of investment and trade. However, the IESE index also reveals a structural trend: since 2008, episodes of extreme uncertainty that undermine growth have become more frequent and synchronized among major economies.

2. Companies need to expect the unexpected

Business leaders need to stay alert to systemic risks, warns Javier Diaz-Gimenez. Geopolitical tensions rattle energy and commodity prices, which in turn pressure inflation and monetary policy. Major powers’ fiscal or regulatory changes are almost immediately transmitted to the rest of the world. Apparent calm can quickly be undone by unexpected shocks, which spread and amplify rapidly.

