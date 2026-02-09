Sustainability and fashion: not as incompatible as they seem

Should a fashion brand give up leather to become more eco-friendly? When I discuss fashion sustainability with business students and industry professionals, sustainably transforming the sector is flagged as one of the biggest challenges. But the journey of Danish fashion brand Ganni proves that such transformation can and must happen — and it’s one of the most surprising examples I’ve encountered.

Leaving leather behind: a key to sustainability

Recognized for its colorful and eclectic designs, Ganni made a pivotal decision in 2019 to phase out virgin leather sourced from non-recycled animal materials. At first glance, this seemed a risky move. The company was growing quickly in footwear and accessories, categories where leather has traditionally been seen as essential. Reliable, high-quality alternatives were almost nonexistent.

Leather is a fashion mainstay because it is strong, durable and relatively easy to work with. Ganni’s designers and suppliers were experts in handling it, which is helpful when collections change several times a year, making skilled timing and coordination all the more important.

However, virgin leather production is highly emission-intensive. Given that Ganni had eco-conscious design goals, the brand rallied behind strategies that would phase it out.

