Over the years, we’ve witnessed some unforgettable advertising feuds—BMW vs Audi trading billboard jabs across highways, Pepsi vs Coca-Cola waging decades of taste-test wars, Samsung vs Apple sparring over innovation, and Burger King vs McDonald’s battling it out with flame-grilled sass. These were cultural moments as much as marketing ones, fought through hoardings, TV spots, print ads, and clever one-liners designed to claim superiority in the public imagination.

Today, in the age of artificial intelligence, a new version of this cola war has emerged—one waged not over sugary drinks or smartphones but over ideology, user trust, and the future of how we interact with machines. This time, the rivals aren’t consumer brands but AI giants: Anthropic vs OpenAI.

OpenAI has begun testing ads inside ChatGPT for free-tier and lower-cost users in the US. But it framed the strategy as a democratising move: A way to keep ChatGPT free for hundreds of millions of people.

The company emphasised safeguards—ads would be “clearly labelled,” appear only at the bottom of answers, avoid sensitive topics like health or politics, and never influence the model’s responses.

Just days later, Anthropic launched a multi-million-dollar Super Bowl campaign declaring, “Ads are coming to AI. But not to Claude.” Its four ads—titled “Deception,” “Betrayal,” “Violation,” and “Treachery”—dramatise scenarios in which an AI assistant suddenly slips into jarring product placement mid-conversation.

