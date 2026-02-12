The SaaS killer

A product update from Silicon Valley doesn’t usually rattle Dalal Street. This one did.

On January 30, Anthropic rolled out industry-specific tools for its AI assistant Claude, including a legal-focussed offering that can draft contracts, review clauses, flag risks, cite precedents and adapt to firm-specific templates.

The market reaction was that of shock. Shares of major Indian IT services companies fell, reflecting investor concern that a single AI product release could replace an entire sector that has taken decades to build. The tremors were not confined to India, with the development sharpening scrutiny of software companies in the US as well.

At the heart of the concern in India is the business model that underpins much of $282 billion IT industry. Over the past two decades, Indian companies have grown by handling the back-office work—implementing, customising and maintaining enterprise software, much of it delivered through software-as-a-service (SaaS) platforms. These services created steady, predictable revenue.

Tools like Claude challenge that structure. Work that once required teams of people can increasingly be handled by a single AI tool.

