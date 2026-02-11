Yamaha Motor India is pushing reset as it looks to turn the business around. The organisation is now leaner, simpler, and more tightly integrated as its new chairman Hajime Aota begins reshaping operations less than six weeks into the job.

“Earlier, things worked, but there were too many complications,” Aota told Forbes India in an interview on the sidelines of the Global Electrification Mobility Summit in New Delhi on Tuesday.

The aim, he says, is not a big transformation but practical efficiency. “Everyone has 24 hours in a day. We don’t get extra time,” he says. “So we have to be leaner and faster with the same resources.”

In January, the company moved to merge its sales, marketing, finance, corporate and manufacturing functions into a single entity, while keeping its R&D arm independent as a dedicated innovation hub.

Aota says India’s interim trade deal with the United States (US) has no impact on Yamaha. “We are awaiting clarity, not just on the US but also the EU deal. I need more time—maybe another two months—to fully understand how this will play out.”

