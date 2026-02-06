This week in aviation: Incidents and investigations

The week began with a Boeing 787 aircraft operated by Air India being grounded after a pilot reported irregular behaviour involving the fuel control switch following a London-to-Bengaluru flight. According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the crew observed during engine start that the switch did not remain latched in the run position when light pressure was applied on two occasions. The switch stabilised on a third attempt, and the flight continued under monitoring.
Air India informed the regulator and initiated checks, while Boeing supported the review. Subsequent inspections conducted in the presence of DGCA officials found no defect when the switch was operated according to recommended procedures, with the regulator concluding that movement occurred when handled incorrectly. The DGCA instructed the airline to circulate operational guidance to flight crews.
The incident occurred months after the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) released its preliminary report into the June 2025 crash of an Air India Boeing 787 near Ahmedabad. The AAIB’s initial findings had identified movement of fuel switches shortly after take-off; however, the report did not establish direct causation between the switch and the crash.
Air India–IndiGo Wingtip Contact
On February 4, Air India once again made headlines, this time with IndiGo, when its Airbus A320 and another A320 made wingtip contact while taxiing at Mumbai airport. According to news agency ANI, both aircraft were returned to their bays for inspection, and DGCA officials initiated an inquiry at the site. No injuries were reported, and technical checks were undertaken to assess the sequence and contributing factors.
CCI Probes IndiGo Cancellations
Troubles continued for IndiGo when shares of its parent company, InterGlobe Aviation, fell 2.5 percent, closing at Rs 4,837, after the Competition Commission of India (CCI) ordered an investigation into alleged unfair business practices linked to flight cancellations during December 2025.
The CCI noted that IndiGo had cancelled approximately 4,900 flights, representing nearly 35 percent of its scheduled domestic capacity that month, and formed a prima facie view that such large-scale cancellations could amount to restricting service availability under provisions of the Competition Act. The case originated from a passenger complaint filed in Mumbai.
The following day, The Times of India reported, citing DGCA traffic data, that 16.2 lakh domestic passengers were affected in December 2025 due to aircraft or crew unavailability associated with IndiGo operations. Of these, 9.8 lakh were linked to cancellations and 6.4 lakh to delays exceeding two hours.
The same dataset showed tens of thousands of passengers affected across Air India and Air India Express during the period. The report said the airline spent about Rs 22.7 crore on refunds, alternate bookings, and passenger facilitation during the month, while declining to disclose how many passengers ultimately received compensation. IndiGo told regulators at a late January review meeting that operations were expected to stabilise after flight duty time limitation relaxations end on February 10, citing pilot availability.
InterGlobe Aviation’s shares closed at Rs 4,901 apiece on Friday.
Seaplane Operations and MRO Updates
With Parliament in session, the civil aviation ministry also announced key developments. In the Lok Sabha, a written reply from the ministry stated that ten water bodies in Andhra Pradesh had been identified for potential seaplane operations under regional connectivity schemes, with infrastructure to be developed by the state subject to feasibility.
The update followed the announcement in the Union Budget for 2026–27 of a Seaplane Viability Gap Funding scheme aimed at supporting operations by addressing cost and revenue gaps and encouraging connectivity and tourism access through water-based aviation.
In the Rajya Sabha, the ministry said a Safran engine maintenance facility inaugurated in Hyderabad had the capacity to service hundreds of engines annually and that Air India and IndiGo had begun work on major maintenance facilities in Bengaluru. The reply also outlined tax and regulatory adjustments intended to support growth of the domestic maintenance sector and referenced projections placing the maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) market at about $4 billion by 2031.
Tejas Production Update
Over in aerospace manufacturing, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) said in a February 5 filing to stock exchanges that five LCA Mk1A aircraft were ready for delivery and nine more had been built and flown pending engine supply from GE.
The company said it had begun receiving engines and was working with the Indian Air Force on delivery schedules while maintaining financial-year guidance. Deliveries of the Tejas Mk1A fighter jets to the Indian Air Force have been affected by delays in engine supply from GE Aerospace.
Amphibian Aircraft Investment
Apogee Aerospace placed an order worth about Rs 3,500 crore for amphibian aircraft from Amphibian Aerospace Industries and plans to invest Rs 500 crore to establish manufacturing, maintenance, simulation, and integration capabilities in India.
The collaboration focuses on aircraft capable of operating on both land and water, aligning with proposals supporting seaplane connectivity and regional access initiatives, as outlined in the Union Budget.
Air India Opens Maharaja Lounge
The week closed with Air India announcing the opening of its first flagship Maharaja Lounge at Terminal 3 of Delhi’s international airport. The facility is designed to accommodate about 300 guests across premium travel segments and is scheduled to open to eligible passengers from February 16.
The airline said the lounge forms part of broader network and product development initiatives as it expands premium offerings.
