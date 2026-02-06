This week in aviation: Incidents and investigations

The week began with a Boeing 787 aircraft operated by Air India being grounded after a pilot reported irregular behaviour involving the fuel control switch following a London-to-Bengaluru flight. According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the crew observed during engine start that the switch did not remain latched in the run position when light pressure was applied on two occasions. The switch stabilised on a third attempt, and the flight continued under monitoring.

Air India informed the regulator and initiated checks, while Boeing supported the review. Subsequent inspections conducted in the presence of DGCA officials found no defect when the switch was operated according to recommended procedures, with the regulator concluding that movement occurred when handled incorrectly. The DGCA instructed the airline to circulate operational guidance to flight crews.

The incident occurred months after the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) released its preliminary report into the June 2025 crash of an Air India Boeing 787 near Ahmedabad. The AAIB’s initial findings had identified movement of fuel switches shortly after take-off; however, the report did not establish direct causation between the switch and the crash.

Air India–IndiGo Wingtip Contact

On February 4, Air India once again made headlines, this time with IndiGo, when its Airbus A320 and another A320 made wingtip contact while taxiing at Mumbai airport. According to news agency ANI, both aircraft were returned to their bays for inspection, and DGCA officials initiated an inquiry at the site. No injuries were reported, and technical checks were undertaken to assess the sequence and contributing factors.

Also Read: DGCA clears Air India Dreamliner fuel control switches

Read More