Beyond defence: HAL debuts SJ100, H-228 and Dhruv NG

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) said it aims to increase the share of civil aviation in its overall business as it looks to expand beyond its role as a defence-focussed manufacturer to a broader aerospace player. The civil aviation segment is expected to account for about 25 percent of the company’s revenues over the next decade, up from around 3 percent to 6 percent currently, chairman and managing director DK Sunil said.

At the Wings India 2026 event, the state-owned aerospace company said it has a “multi-pronged civil aviation roadmap” covering fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters and regional jets. The domestic market will remain its primary focus, with selective overseas opportunities to be evaluated over time.

Civil aviation currently forms a small part of HAL’s business, the company said, with defence accounting for about 97 percent.

“HAL is at a defining moment in its civil aviation journey... our aim is to make civil aviation a meaningful part of HAL’s business. The target is roughly one-fourth of the business over time,” the defence major stated.

Also Read Will streamlining supply chain help HAL deliver delayed Tejas aircraft to Indian Air Force?

Read More