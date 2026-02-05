Economists flag upside to India growth after US tariff deal, but hold forecasts

Earlier this week, India’s Chief Economic Adviser Dr V Anantha Nageswaran suggested the economy could grow closer to 7.4 percent following the US tariff reduction to 18 percent, but most economists are holding their official forecasts pending clarity on the trade deal’s fine print. Nageswaran told Bloomberg Television on February 3 that growth could approach the government’s earlier 7.4 percent estimate, revising upward from his economic survey forecast of 6.8 to 7.2 percent, released last week. “That could be my first guess, but I need to go back to my spreadsheets,” he said.

Cautious optimism from economists

However, many economists are taking a more measured approach. Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda, said the bank would not revise its 7-7.5 percent forecast for FY27, which already encompassed scenarios ranging from no deal to a full agreement. “While we had estimated potential loss of 0.2-0.4 percent when the 50 percent tariff was announced in August, we did see that exports have not really been affected much as there was frontloading as well as re-routing of exports to USA,” he said.

He added that while the upside from lower tariffs may be limited, it could, theoretically add around 0.2 percent to GDP at most. Sabnavis also flagged uncertainty around the US claim that $500 billion of American exports would flow to India. “This can affect local production and hence there can be downward pressure on growth. But this is conjecture right now.”

Sonal Varma, managing director and chief economist at Nomura, maintained her baseline GDP growth forecast of 7.1 percent for FY27. She explained that while the US trade deal offers potential upside, the downside to FY26 GDP growth was already limited due to export diversification by Indian companies. “We see more medium-term benefits for India, as it integrates into both US and EU-centric supply chains,” she said. However, she cautioned that the GDP series rebasing (shifting to a 2022–23 base year) scheduled for February 27, 2026, introduces statistical uncertainty into current growth projections.

Aditi Nayar, chief economist at ICRA, said the ratings agency is waiting for “finer details” of the trade deal to revisit its forecasts. “As of now, we expect it to positively impact India’s FY2027 GDP growth,” she said. CareEdge Ratings offered the most concrete revision. Rajani Sinha, chief economist at CareEdge, said the tariff reduction could add approximately 20 basis points to GDP growth, upgrading the FY27 GDP growth forecast to 7.2 percent from an earlier estimate.

