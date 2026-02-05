Advertisement
Graphic of the day: Tariff relief cost: $2.5 trillion

Countries commit massive investments and purchases spanning semiconductors, energy, aviation and AI to secure US tariff reductions

By Samreen Wani
Feb 05, 2026
Major economies have pledged about $2.5 trillion in US investments and purchases in exchange for tariff relief. EU pledges $600 billion in new investment plus $750 billion energy purchases, Japan $550 billion, India $500 billion and South Korea $350 billion. Taiwan commits $250 billion for chip facilities. Deals cover semiconductors, energy, aviation, AI, with smaller nations purchasing US aircrafts and agricultural goods.
First Published: Feb 05, 2026

