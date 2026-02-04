Advertisement
Photo of the day: Day after India-US deal, S Jaishankar and Marco Rubio meet

The meeting between Secretary Rubio and External Affairs Minister Jaishankar meeting comes on the heels of a new trade deal announced by the Trump Administration, lowering the tariffs on India from 50

By Forbes India
Last Updated: Feb 04, 2026, 16:32 IST1 min
Secretary of State Marco Rubio shakes hands with Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar at The State Department on February 3, 2026 in Washington, DC. The meeting between Secretary Rubio and External Affairs Minister Jaishankar meeting comes on the heels of a new trade deal announced by the Trump Administration, lowering the tariffs on India from 50 percent to 18 percent. Photo by Luke Johnson/Getty Images
First Published: Feb 04, 2026, 16:34

