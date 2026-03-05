Why Meta’s Ray-Ban smart glasses are causing a privacy scandal

When Google launched its Glass headset in 2013, the backlash was swift. Wearers were dubbed “Glassholes” and banned from bars, restaurants and cinemas. The concern then was largely around privacy, the discomfort of not knowing whether someone was recording you. Google eventually shelved the consumer version in 2015. A decade later, the smart glasses debate is back with Meta’s Ray-Ban glasses, only this time the privacy implications run considerably deeper.

About 7 million pairs of the Ray-Ban smart glasses have been sold in 2025. Marketed as an AI assistant that processes what the wearer sees, the product has found a genuine consumer audience. Unlike traditional cameras, these glasses process real-time visual and audio data to power AI assistants.

But a joint investigation published in late February by Swedish newspapers Svenska Dagbladet and Göteborgs-Posten has raised serious questions about what actually happens to that footage. This investigation found that footage captured through the glasses, once users activate the AI assistant, is routed to a Kenyan data annotation firm subcontracted by Meta to label and categorise content for AI training. Workers described viewing footage of people undressing, credit card details, and other personal and intimate content, often captured without the wearer’s awareness that their camera was active. And almost never with the knowledge of the person being filmed that a stranger was watching them.

Meta’s own terms of service include language permitting manual (human) review of AI interactions.

The privacy concerns

Meta’s hardware design intended to address privacy concerns has also come under scrutiny. The glasses’ tiny white recording LED, a notification that the camera is active, is nearly invisible in daylight, easily covered and meaningless to anyone who doesn’t already know what it signifies.

