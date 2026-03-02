Rupee breaches 91 on oil surge, RBI steps in to contain volatility

The Indian rupee weakened sharply on March 2, breaching the 91-per-dollar mark as surging crude oil prices and a global risk-off mood triggered heavy dollar demand, prompting intervention by the Reserve Bank of India to curb volatility. The currency opened near 90.97 against the US dollar and quickly slipped past the psychologically significant 91 level in early trade, reflecting pressure from higher energy prices and a strengthening greenback.

The rupee touched intraday lows of around 91.32, with dealers reporting strong importer demand for dollars and buying by foreign banks amid escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

The spike in Brent crude futures over the weekend intensified concerns about India’s current account deficit and inflation outlook, given the country’s heavy reliance on energy imports. At one stage, the currency was quoted as weak as 91.47 before trimming some losses.

As oil climbed and the US dollar strengthened globally, portfolio outflows from domestic equities compounded the rupee’s strain. Traders cited foreign portfolio investor selling, including month-beginning rebalancing flows, which amplified pressure on the currency.

The slide in the rupee coincided with declines in domestic financial markets, with the BSE Sensex and the Nifty 50 each falling more than 1 percent amid broader risk aversion. Government bond yields edged higher on concerns that sustained high oil prices could complicate the inflation trajectory and narrow room for monetary easing.

The RBI stepped in through state-run banks, offering dollars in both spot and forward markets to smooth volatility rather than defend a specific level. Market participants said the intervention was measured, aimed at preventing disorderly moves and curbing speculative positioning, even as the central bank allowed the currency to adjust to external pressures.

