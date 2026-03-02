As Tehran burns, Delhi feels the heat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired an emergency meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security late Sunday as India moved to insulate its economy and citizens from the rapidly expanding conflict in West Asia following the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader.

Modi, who returned to the capital on Sunday night, issued his first formal comments on the hostilities, calling for an “early cessation of hostilities” and an urgent return to dialogue.

In a series of high-stakes diplomatic calls, Modi spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, emphasising India’s concern over civilian safety and the stability of global energy corridors.

“Spoke with President of the UAE, my brother Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Strongly condemned the attacks on the UAE and condoled the loss of lives in these attacks. India stands in solidarity with the UAE in these difficult times… Thanked him for taking care of the Indian community living in the UAE. We support de-escalation, regional peace, security and stability,” Modi posted on X.

