This week in Aviation: 48-hour ticket rule, air ambulance crash, and more
From new passenger protection norms to regulatory action, a fatal air ambulance crash, infrastructure investments and airline outlook forecasts, here is what made headlines in aviation this week
Feb 28, 2026, 10:08 IST2 min
1/10
2/10
Advertisement
Advertisement
3/10
4/10
Advertisement
Advertisement
5/10
6/10
Advertisement
Advertisement
7/10
8/10
Advertisement
Advertisement
9/10
10/10
Advertisement
Advertisement
Photogallery
17 photosIndia AI Summit 2026: Who said what
- Home /
- Photogallery /
- News /
- This-week-in-aviation-48-hour-ticket-rule-air-ambulance-crash-and-more
Latest News
Advertisement
Advertisement