This week in Aviation: 48-hour ticket rule, air ambulance crash, and more

From new passenger protection norms to regulatory action, a fatal air ambulance crash, infrastructure investments and airline outlook forecasts, here is what made headlines in aviation this week

By Vasudha Mukherjee
Feb 28, 2026, 10:08 IST2 min
India’s aviation sector saw major passenger-focused regulatory changes, safety developments and infrastructure investments during the week ended February 27. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) introduced a 48-hour free ticket cancellation and amendment window, capped cancellation charges and set timelines for airline refunds, while also grounding aircraft of a private operator following compliance lapses. The week also saw a fatal air ambulance crash in Jharkhand, coming just weeks after a separate plane crash near Baramati that killed Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Photo by Shutterstock
The DGCA has introduced a 48-hour free cancellation and amendment window, capping cancellation charges, and mandating refunds within 7-14 days to address rising passenger complaints, with the norms effective March 26. Photo by Shutterstock
An air ambulance crashed in Jharkhand on February 23, killing seven people, and investigators are probing the incident, with officials saying the aircraft had no black box as it was not required for planes below 5,700 kg. Photo by Rajesh KUMAR / AFP
SATS’ cargo facility at Noida International Airport is ready for operations ahead of its inauguration next month, a company official told PTI on February 24. About Rs 1,000 crore has been invested with another Rs 600 crore planned. Photo bv Shutterstock
The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs on Tuesday approved the development of a civil enclave at Srinagar airport at an estimated cost of Rs 1,677 crore, with a new terminal planned to handle 2,900 peak-hour passengers and 10 million annually. Photo by REUTERS/Amit Dave
ICRA expects Indian aviation industry losses to narrow to Rs 110-120 billion in FY27 from Rs 170-180 billion in FY26, supported by 6-8 percent domestic passenger growth and improving yields, despite fuel and currency risks. Photo by Shutterstock
IndiGo reported an 11 percent year-on-year rise in cargo volumes to 438,147 tonnes in 2025, driven by higher belly capacity across its passenger network and the induction of three dedicated freighter aircraft. Photo by Shutterstock
The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday signed an MoU with AISATS to invest Rs 4,458 crore in a cargo campus and air catering facility at Noida International Airport during Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s visit to Singapore. Photo Courtesy X/@CMOfficeUP
The DGCA on Tuesday grounded four aircraft of VSR Ventures after finding compliance lapses during an audit, weeks after the operator’s plane crash in Baramati killed five people, including Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Photo by Shutterstock
The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed SpiceJet’s appeal against a Delhi court order directing it to deposit Rs 144 crore and asked the airline to pay Rs 1 lakh to the advocate association. Photo by Shutterstock
