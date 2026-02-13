Advertisement

This Week in AI: Humanoids built for shop floors and Anthropic’s 100-year bond

From Addverb’s Made-in-India humanoid built for real shop floors to agentic AI running an entire hospital’s operations, this week saw AI stretch from the future already here to the long-term bet on AI

By Naini Thaker
Feb 13, 2026, 12:20 IST1 min
1/6
India is introducing strict rules for AI‑generated content from February 20, 2026. All synthetic material must carry visible labels and permanent metadata. Platforms must remove flagged deepfakes or harmful AI content within 2–3 hours. Companies also need automated systems to detect manipulated or illegal material. The government says the rules aim to curb misuse of AI and improve platform accountability.
2/6
Superhealth has released SuperOS, an AI system that runs nearly all hospital functions autonomously. Deployed at its Bengaluru facility, it manages OPD, diagnostics, surgeries, monitoring, inventory, and discharge using multilingual AI agents. The company claims it enables zero wait experiences, faster diagnosis, and smoother workflows. SuperOS marks a major push toward fully agentic healthcare, where AI handles operations and clinicians focus on medical decisions. Photo by Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
3/6
Addverb has launched Elixis‑W, a Made‑in‑India humanoid robot built for industrial use. It moves on wheels for greater stability and speed, and features dual arms, dexterous hands, and adaptive mobility for precise material‑handling tasks. At LogiMAT India 2026, the company also showcased pallet shuttles, forklifts, and quadruped robots, signalling its growing ambitions in India’s expanding robotics ecosystem.
4/6
Anthropic has launched Claude Opus 4.6, its most advanced model yet, featuring a 1 million token context window for handling long documents and complex workflows. It offers major improvements in planning, reasoning, and multi agent execution. Early tests show it surpassing rivals like GPT 5.2 in coding and reasoning. Despite upgrades, pricing remains unchanged, and Opus 4.6 is available on claude.ai, via API, and on major cloud platforms.
Advertisement
Advertisement
5/6
Alphabet has issued a rare 100 year bond—the tech sector’s first in almost 30 years—to finance its AI expansion. Part of a $31.51 billion fundraising, the bond saw huge investor demand, especially in its sterling tranche. The move underscores the massive capital now required for AI data centers, chips, and cloud infrastructure. The long maturity signals Alphabet’s confidence that AI will drive its next century of growth.
6/6
Alibaba has introduced RynnBrain, an AI model designed to help robots understand and interact with the physical world. It supports object recognition, navigation, manipulation, and structured task execution for factories, warehouses, and service settings. As an open source model, it aims to accelerate China’s push into “physical AI”, competing with efforts from Google, Nvidia, and Tesla to build foundational models for next generation intelligent robots.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Photogallery

12 photos
Ecological concerns on show at the India Art Fair
ByForbes India
5 photos
Gears of gain: India’s auto components get a trade tailwind
ByForbes India
7 photos
Threads of advantage for Indian textile exports
BySiddhant Konduskar,Madhu Kapparath
6 photos
Budget 2026: Complete snapshot at your fingertips
BySamreen Wani
9 photos
Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget day sarees over the years
ByForbes India
8 photos
The brains behind the Union Budget
BySamidha Jain

Latest News

Prominent dental clinics in Turkey
ByBrand Connect
Auto parts makers pivot to automation to ride the growth wave
ByHimani Kothari
Claude Cowork sparks SaaSpocalypse, Indian IT rewrites deal playbook
ByNaini Thaker,Payal Ganguly
The SaaS killer
ByHimani Kothari
Looking for emotional support? There’s an app for that
BySiddhant Konduskar
Graphic of the day: January auto sales cool
BySamreen Wani
Explained: How India’s new IT rules regulate AI content and deepfakes
ByNaini Thaker
New GDP Series to Fully Capture Gig Economy: Mospi’s Saurabh Garg
BySamreen Wani
Fashion’s next revolution won’t be on the runway
ByBrand Connect
Advertisement

On Everyone’s Radar

Advertisement