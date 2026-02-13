This Week in AI: Humanoids built for shop floors and Anthropic’s 100-year bond
From Addverb’s Made-in-India humanoid built for real shop floors to agentic AI running an entire hospital’s operations, this week saw AI stretch from the future already here to the long-term bet on AI
By Naini Thaker
Feb 13, 2026, 12:20 IST1 min
1/6
2/6
Advertisement
Advertisement
3/6
4/6
Advertisement
Advertisement
5/6
6/6
Advertisement
Advertisement
Photogallery
- Home /
- Photogallery /
- Ai-tracker /
- This-week-in-ai-humanoids-built-for-shop-floors-and-anthropics-100-year-bond
Latest News
Advertisement
Advertisement