US opens a window for Russian oil import. India says door was never closed

The US on Friday opened a 30-day window for Indian refiners to purchase Russian oil currently stranded at sea, even as India maintained it never stopped buying oil from Russia.

The US move permits the sale and delivery of Russian crude and petroleum products loaded on vessels on or before March 5.

The authorisation expires April 4, a window US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent characterised as a “stop-gap measure” designed to prevent supply shocks without providing a long-term windfall for Russia.

“To enable oil to keep flowing into the global market, the Treasury Department is issuing a temporary 30-day waiver to allow Indian refiners to purchase Russian oil. This deliberately short-term measure will not provide significant financial benefit to the Russian government as it only authorizes transactions involving oil already stranded at sea,” Bessent posted on X.

The waiver follows a year of intense friction between Washington and New Delhi. Last year, the US hit India with 25 percent penalty tariffs for continued purchase of Russian oil. Those tariffs were only withdrawn last month after the US signalled New Delhi would pivot toward Western energy sources, a promise that effectively brought the two nations to the table for a broader trade deal.

