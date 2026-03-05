Why gold isn’t exploding despite war

When coordinated US and Israeli strikes hit Iran on February 28, markets reacted the way they typically do in geopolitical crises: Equities slid, currencies weakened and commodity prices jumped.

Gold rose about 2.15 percent in the immediate aftermath, while silver climbed 1.63 percent, according to Shriram Wealth’s Macro & Market update for March. But the surge fell short of the explosive rally many investors had anticipated. Some traders had been betting that gold would climb as high as Rs2 lakh per 10 grams in India, a milestone the market hasn’t come close to reaching.

“The frenzy people expected hasn’t happened,” says Saurabh Gadgil, chairman and managing director, PNG Jewellers. “Many thought gold would touch Rs1.75-1.8 lakh, but that excitement has subsided, and the market is in a wait-and-watch mode.”

Surendra Mehta, national secretary of the India Bullion and Jewellers Association Ltd, says gold has seen strong resistance beyond $5,400 in the spot market despite the war situation. “This is not a good sign for gold at present as it seems gold is being sold off to buy arms and ammunition by a few small countries to protect themselves.”

Without a break beyond $5,474, Mehta believes the metal will remain range-bound.

Read More