Mahindra-exits-japan-farm-unit-sharpens-growth-gems-strategy

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) is accelerating its “no holy cows” capital allocation strategy, exiting a loss-making Japanese agricultural joint venture as Group CEO and MD Anish Shah continues to prune the conglomerate’s global portfolio to focus on high-growth businesses.

The “holy cows” reference dates back to when Shah was taking charge at M&M, first as deputy MD and group CFO in April 2020, and then as group CEO a year later. At the time, Anand Mahindra, who was stepping down from executive functions, had told Shah: “There are no holy cows. You can change whatever you want.”

On Monday, M&M said it will exit its Japan agricultural machinery business as part of portfolio rationalisation following a strategic review.

Mitsubishi Mahindra Agricultural Machinery (MAM), an associate of the Indian automaker, will now move toward liquidation, according to an exchange filing on Monday. The Matsue-based unit plans to cease production and sales by the first half of fiscal 2027, though it will continue to provide spare parts and warranty services to existing customers.

The exit marks the latest move by Shah to distance the group, which posted revenue of Rs1.59 lakh crore in FY25, from underperforming international assets that have long weighed on its consolidated balance sheet. Since taking the helm in 2021, Shah has championed a mantra of “Think big. Do less. Execute flawlessly.”

