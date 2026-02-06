Mahindra bets big on Maharashtra with Rs15,000-crore mega plant in Nagpur

Mahindra & Mahindra has announced plans to establish its largest integrated automobile and tractor manufacturing facility in Nagpur, Maharashtra, committing a cumulative investment of Rs15,000 crore over the next decade. The project marks one of the biggest capacity expansions in India’s auto sector in recent years and signals Mahindra’s intent to prepare for the next phase of growth in both mobility and farm mechanisation.

The announcement was made on February 6 at Advantage Vidarbha, a flagship event aimed at positioning the Vidarbha region as an emerging industrial hub. For Maharashtra, the project is a major boost at a time when states are competing aggressively to attract large manufacturing investments under the Centre’s Make in India and production-linked incentive programmes.

Spread across 1,500 acres in Nagpur, the new complex is scheduled to begin production in 2028. Once fully operational, it will have an annual capacity of more than 5 lakh vehicles and 1 lakh tractors, making it Mahindra’s largest manufacturing footprint in the country. The scale reflects the company’s confidence in sustained long-term demand for SUVs, passenger vehicles and agricultural equipment in India and global markets.

India’s automobile industry is undergoing a structural transformation. Rising incomes, improving infrastructure and a strong consumer preference for SUVs have driven record sales for most automakers. At the same time, the shift toward electric mobility, tighter emission norms and rapid digitalisation of manufacturing have forced companies to redesign supply chains and production strategies. Mahindra, which has emerged as one of India’s fastest-growing SUV makers and an early mover in electric vehicles, is positioning the Nagpur plant as a future-ready facility capable of adapting to these changes.

A key part of the plan is a 150-acre supplier park to be developed in Sambhajinagar. The park will bring component manufacturers closer to the main facility, improving logistics efficiency, lowering costs and enhancing localisation. It will supply parts not only to the Nagpur complex but also to Mahindra’s existing plants in Chakan and Nashik, helping create a tightly integrated manufacturing ecosystem within the state.

