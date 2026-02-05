Lavelle Networks is one of India’s most respected enterprise networking companies, redefining how businesses operate in a hybrid, cloud-first world. Recognized at ET Now Best Brands 2025, the company commands a 35% market share in public sector banking and is widely regarded as the largest Make in India success in large-enterprise networking.

Lavelle has won multiple CIO Choice Awards and was identified early as a potential market disruptor by Microsoft and Google Startup Accelerators, reflecting its focus on innovation.

Founded by Shyamal Kumar, Founder & Chairman, Lavelle is driven by a mission to remove complexity from enterprise connectivity so organizations can focus on growth and productivity. Under his leadership, the company built an AI-native, service-driven SD-WAN platform that delivers resilient, secure performance across distributed environments.

Lavelle’s long-term vision is to become the digital backbone for modern enterprises—enabling teams to Do Great Work Anywhere.

Ascent HR Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Subramanyam Sreenivasaiah, CEO, Ascent HR Technologies

Ascent HR Technologies Pvt. Ltd. is a leading India-headquartered HR and payroll technology company, enabling enterprises to run accurate, compliant, and intelligent workforce operations at scale.

Its platforms combine deep statutory expertise with AI-driven automation across payroll, HRMS, compliance, and managed services, helping organisations proactively manage regulatory complexity and operational risk.

With a strong compliance-first architecture and embedded intelligence, AscentHR is recognised for delivering consistently high payroll accuracy, audit readiness, and decision transparency for large and complex organisations. The company’s vision is to simplify work through trusted, explainable, and future-ready HR technologies. Its mission is to fuse regulatory mastery, process excellence, and applied AI to create measurable business outcomes and superior employee experiences.

AscentHR’s strategic goals include expanding AI-powered insights, predictive compliance monitoring, and agent-assisted payroll operations, while strengthening its leadership in next-generation payroll and HR ecosystems, anchored on trust, scalability, and continuous innovation for India and global markets.

Bharat Vanijya Eastern Private Limited

Pradip Kumar Bhadra, MD, Bharat Vanijya Eastern Private Limited

Bharat Vanijya Eastern Private Limited (BVEPL) is a leading infrastructure development company with a legacy spanning over five decades in highway, road, and civil construction. Headquartered in Kolkata, the company has successfully executed more than 80 government-awarded projects across nine Indian states, earning a strong reputation for speed, precision, and reliability. Nearly all of BVEPL’s projects have been completed ahead of schedule, including the landmark achievement of being the fastest to complete NH-150C on the Chennai–Surat Expressway.

BVEPL operates with robust governance frameworks and systems, reinforced by multiple ISO certifications—ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015, ISO 45001:2018, and ISO 17025—and is recognized as a Great Place to Work, underscoring its people-first culture. The company’s consistent performance and execution excellence have been acknowledged through prestigious industry accolades, such as the MoRTH Gold Award for Excellence in Project Management, Construction Contractor of the Year at the Construction Week Awards 2024, and Emerging EPC Company of the Year at the ET NOW Infra Focus Summit 2025.

The company is led by Mr. Pradip Kumar Bhadra, Managing Director, whose visionary leadership, deep industry experience, and unwavering focus on operational excellence have positioned BVEPL as a change maker in India’s infrastructure growth journey.

Mobius by Gaian

Chandra Kotaru, Founder, Mobius

Founded by tech veteran Chandra Kotaru, Mobius is a visionary "intelligence factory" designed to shift AI from narrow economic extraction toward cultivated, long-term judgment. Drawing on Kotaru’s 25-year tenure at giants like Microsoft and HP, Mobius functions as an AGI-ready system that prioritizes human and planetary resilience. Unlike standard automation, it utilizes a recursive loop of reflective mechanisms—which build structured theories—and reflexive mechanisms—which test those theories via simulation. This allows the intelligence to evolve its own learning process.

To safeguard against market distortion, Mobius operates through a rigorous three-layer foundation:

L1: Anchors intelligence in moral and civilizational purpose.

L2: Grounds systems in foundational sciences like physics and neuroscience.

L3: Allows monetization only after ensuring intelligence dictates value, not the reverse.

By treating intelligence as a protected common, Mobius proposes a global framework where productivity and ecological sustainability coexist through recursive self-improvement and scientific alignment. This ensures that economic value emerges from intelligence rather than capturing it prematurely.

SEOTonic Web Solutions

Anil Mishra, Founder, SEOTonic

SEOTonic Web Solutions is one of the leading SEO agencies based in India serving global clientele. Founded in 2005, now with 3,000+ clients and top ratings on Google, DesignRush, Clutch, etc., SEOTonic helped businesses from multiple industries with advanced SEO strategies.

From Bulk Link Building services in 2008 to providing AI SEO strategies, SEOTonic has seen it all. Including the time in 2012 when Google rolled out Panda & Penguin Algorithm updates, SEOTonic changed the internal process with eliminating outdated backlinking processes and adding latest SEO strategies. Now after almost 2 decades in the Search industry, SEOTonic helps businesses to rank in AI space along with Organic SERPs, expanding the presence of client’s businesses to manifolds.

Anil Mishra is a seasoned entrepreneur and digital marketing strategist with over 20 years of expertise in SEO and performance-driven online growth. Since founding SEOTonic in 2005, he has successfully built the company into one of India’s most trusted global SEO agencies, serving businesses across diverse industries and international markets. Under his leadership, SEOTonic has partnered with clients spanning 100+ industries worldwide, consistently delivering measurable results. His strategic vision and commitment to innovation continue to set industry benchmarks for excellence and sustainable digital growth.

The Bootstrapped Powerhouse: How Mumbai’s Future Face Tech is Rewiring Digital Infrastructure

Manthan Mehta, MD, Future Face Tech

In an era of high-burn startups, Mumbai-based Future Face Tech (FFTP) led by Managing Director Manthan Mehta, is a masterclass in disciplined growth. Founded in 2022, this bootstrapped firm achieved CMMI Level 5 and ISO 27001:2022 certifications in record time—securing a level of process maturity typically reserved for global giants.

FFTP’s strategy centers on a horizontal, sector-agnostic ecosystem. Their portfolio bridges the gap between legacy industries and digital clarity through:

Manufacturing & Education: Driven by 3Q ERP and Acadmin, streamlining complex backends for institutions like Mumbai’s HR College.

High-Stakes Niche Markets: Innovation via P.AI for election management and Stone Search for automated diamond trading.

By prioritizing governance over venture capital, Mehta has positioned FFTP as a profitable architect of India’s digital backbone. As they scale from Worli to the global stage, FFTP proves that world-class infrastructure is built on vision and discipline, not just funding.

The pages slugged ‘Brand Connect’ are equivalent to advertisements and are not written and produced by Forbes India journalists.