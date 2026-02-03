India-us-trade-truce-triggers-a-market-surge

Indian markets delivered one of their most powerful rallies in years on February 3, 2026, as investors cheered a breakthrough India–US trade agreement that dramatically altered the outlook for the country’s export economy. What began as cautious optimism before the opening bell turned into an all-out surge once trading commenced, with benchmark indices posting blockbuster gains across the board.

The day ended as strongly as it had begun. The BSE Sensex closed up 2,350 points at 84,912, while the Nifty 50 finished 707 points higher at 25,781, marking gains of nearly 3 percent each. Market breadth was overwhelmingly positive, with advancing stocks outnumbering losers by more than four to one. Mid-caps and small-caps outperformed the benchmarks, underlining the depth of the rally. Trading volumes were among the highest of the year as foreign institutional investors turned buyers after weeks of persistent selling.

The trigger was the announcement that New Delhi and Washington had agreed to reduce reciprocal tariffs to around 18 percent, rolling back the punitive duties that had weighed on Indian exporters for months. Significantly, the new framework clarified that India’s IT services exports and electronics exports—two of the country’s biggest global revenue generators—would remain largely outside the scope of the tariff regime, easing fears of disruption to those sectors as well. For Dalal Street, the deal removed a major overhang and revived hopes that global trade flows would once again tilt in India’s favour.

Few sectors captured that optimism better than textiles, which emerged as the star performer of the session. Export-oriented companies saw explosive moves as investors rushed to price in the benefits of easier access to the US market. Gokaldas Exports surged 20 percent, hitting its upper circuit, while KPR Mill jumped 17 percent. Vardhman Textiles rose 12 percent and Arvind Ltd gained nearly 10 percent, as traders anticipated a sharp recovery in order books and margins. Analysts said the tariff rollback could help Indian manufacturers claw back market share lost to regional competitors over the past year.

