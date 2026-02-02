Defence spending gets 15 percent lift, touches 2 percent of GDP

The Union Budget for 2026-27 raised India’s defence allocation to Rs7.85 lakh crore, a 15.19 percent increase over the previous year’s Budget estimate of Rs6.81 lakh crore. The allocation is pegged at 2 percent of the country’s projected gross domestic product (GDP), the defence ministry said. The allocation did not feature in Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget speech, which focussed largely on growth, infrastructure and manufacturing.

The total allocation for the Ministry of Defence includes Rs3.65 lakh crore for defence services (revenue), Rs2.19 lakh crore for capital expenditure, Rs1.71 lakh crore for defence pensions and Rs28,554 crore for civil expenditure.

Also Read What do the budget numbers say?

Speaking to news agency ANI after the Budget, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the allocation reflected the government’s approach to security and self-reliance. “This budget lives up to the sentiments and expectations of the people,” he said. “It reinforces our resolve to further strengthen the country’s defence system. The focus is on the modernisation of our three armed forces, and on self-reliance.”

Where the money is being directed

A large share of the increase was directed towards capital spending, which crossed Rs2 lakh crore for the first time. Aircraft and aero engines received an allocation of Rs63,733 crore, the largest among capital heads. Other equipment accounted for Rs82,217 crore, while the naval fleet was allocated Rs25,023 crore. Construction works, including strategic infrastructure, were allocated Rs11,752 crore, alongside higher funding for defence research and development and prototype development under the ‘Make’ procedure.

Read More