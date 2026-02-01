Orange Economy: India ramps up animation and gaming skilling push in Budget 2026

In a significant recognition of India’s fast‑expanding creative industries, Budget 2026 delivered a strong policy nudge to the country’s ‘Orange Economy’—the vibrant ecosystem of animation, visual effects, gaming and comics (AVGC). Calling it a rapidly growing sector projected to require two million professionals by 2030, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced fresh support aimed at building talent at scale and widening access to creative‑tech skilling.

At the heart of this push is a major institutional investment: Support for the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies, Mumbai, which will spearhead the creation of AVGC Content Creator Labs across the country. These labs will be embedded directly into the learning pipeline—15,000 secondary schools and 500 colleges—ensuring early exposure, structured training and a steady expansion of India’s creative‑tech workforce.

Industry leaders say the move could not have come at a more pivotal moment. Animesh Agarwal, founder & CEO, S8UL Esports and 8Bit Creatives, says: “Having built teams and businesses in gaming and esports over the years, I’ve seen first-hand how rapidly the AVGC sector is growing and how urgently India needs structured skilling to keep pace.”

The projection of two million professionals required by 2030 highlights both the scale of the opportunity and the responsibility on industry and institutions to prepare future-ready talent. “Initiatives like these will not only create meaningful career pathways for young Indians but also help position India as a global hub for animation, gaming and digital storytelling,” adds Agarwal.

