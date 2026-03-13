Inflation's quiet comeback: How retail prices increased in February
Precious metals, food and tobacco lift February inflation to 3.2 percent, with rural prices rising faster than cities
By Samreen Wani
Mar 13, 2026, 12:52 IST1 min
1/6
2/6
Advertisement
Advertisement
3/6
4/6
Advertisement
Advertisement
5/6
6/6
Advertisement
Advertisement
Photogallery
- Home /
- Photogallery /
- News /
- Inflations-quiet-comeback-how-retail-prices-increased-in-february
Latest News
Advertisement
On Everyone’s Radar
Advertisement