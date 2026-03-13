Advertisement

Inflation's quiet comeback: How retail prices increased in February

Precious metals, food and tobacco lift February inflation to 3.2 percent, with rural prices rising faster than cities

By Samreen Wani
Mar 13, 2026, 12:52 IST1 min
Retail inflation increased sharply, climbing to 3.2 percent in February 2026, the highest since April 2025, as price pressures returned across key consumption categories.
Three categories drove February's 47-basis-point monthly jump: Paan and tobacco surged 168 basis points (bps), gold and silver-linked personal effects rose 157 bps, and food inflation climbed 134 bps, together pulling headline inflation upwards.
Silver jewellery led all commodities with 160.8 percent inflation in February, followed by gold/diamond and platinum jewellery at 48.2 percent. Among food items, tomato, coconut and cauliflower prices remained sharply elevated compared to a year ago, even as tomato and coconut cooled slightly from their January highs.
Beyond food and precious metals, garden and pet products (8 percent), transport services for goods (7.5 percent), and education across all levels—secondary, higher, and early childhood—recorded notable price increases.
Rural inflation outpaced urban in February, rising to 3.37 percent against urban's 3.02 percent. The gap widened from near-parity in January, reflecting stronger food price pressures in rural areas where consumption baskets are more agriculturally weighted.
Rural housing inflation edged up to 2.43 percent in February, exceeding urban housing at 2 percent. Overall housing inflation rose to 2.12 percent, suggesting demand-side pressures are reaching beyond cities into smaller towns and villages.
