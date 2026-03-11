Air India will introduce a fuel surcharge on domestic and international tickets from March 12 as jet fuel prices rise sharply following the ongoing conflict in the Gulf region. The airline said the surcharge would be implemented in phases and apply to all new bookings made from 00:01 hours on March 12.

Under the first phase, passengers travelling on domestic routes and within the South Asian region will pay a surcharge of Rs399 per ticket. Flights to West Asia will attract a surcharge of $10. For Southeast Asia routes, the surcharge will rise from $40 to $60, while flights to Africa will see the charge increase from $60 to $90.

A second phase of surcharges will come into effect for bookings made from March 18. The surcharge on Europe routes will increase from $100 to $125. Flights to North America and Australia will see the charge rise from $150 to $200.

The surcharge will apply only to new bookings.

Fuel costs drive airline surcharge

The airline said the move was necessitated by a sharp rise in aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices, which account for 35 to 40 percent of an airline’s operating costs. High excise duty and value added tax on ATF in major metro cities such as Delhi and Mumbai have further amplified cost pressures for carriers operating in India.

“In the absence of such fuel surcharges, it is likely that some flights would be unable to cover operating cost and would have to be cancelled,” the airline said.

