Preparing women leaders for the AI future through evolving management education

Artificial Intelligence has become the defining force reshaping industries and rewriting job roles at unprecedented speed. The question is no longer whether AI will change the nature of leadership—it already has. For women in leadership, and for those aspiring to lead, this transformation presents both an enormous opportunity and a pressing challenge. The critical question today is whether management education is evolving fast enough to prepare women to lead in an AI-driven world.

The AI Shift and the Gender Opportunity Gap

According to the World Economic Forum’s 2026 outlook, rapid AI adoption, automation, and the green transition will create a net gain of 78 million jobs by 2030, with 170 million new roles emerging and 92 million being displaced. Yet labour market data consistently shows that women remain disproportionately affected. They continue to be concentrated in roles most vulnerable to automation—administrative jobs, data entry, and customer service—while remaining underrepresented in technology and AI-adjacent fields where the newest opportunities are being created.

Globally, women hold just 22% of AI professional roles. At the leadership level, the figures are even more stark: fewer than 14% of senior AI researchers in major technology companies are women. Business schools and MBA programmes have long served as gateways to senior leadership. Today, they must also function as bridges to digital and AI fluency. The women graduating from these institutions will soon be making decisions around AI adoption, algorithmic accountability, data governance, and workforce transformation. They must be equipped to do so with confidence.

Reimagining Management Curriculum for the AI Era

Management schools must urgently embed AI literacy into every core module—not as an elective or specialised track, but as a foundational lens across Marketing, Finance, Operations, Strategy, and HR. AI should be the thread running through every discipline, enabling students to understand consumer insights, financial decisions, and people management using advanced analytical tools and algorithmic techniques.

Importantly, AI presents an opportunity for women to leap forward. The current era no longer demands deep technical expertise or coding skills to leverage advanced technologies. AI can take on much of the analytical and operational work. What leaders must bring instead is strategic thinking, judgment, creativity, and decision-making ability.

