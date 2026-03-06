Advertisement

 War and peace: Anthropic Vs OpenAI

The use of AI tools by the US Department of War for national security purposes has seen opposition from frontier labs for use in mass surveillance and autonomous weapons   

By Payal Ganguly
Last Updated: Mar 06, 2026, 14:06 IST1 min
Prefer us on Google
New
Photo by Bhawika Chhabra/Reuters
Photo by Bhawika Chhabra/Reuters
Advertisement
In a Nutshell
  • OpenAI faces backlash for Pentagon deal on AI use.
  • OpenAI seeks to revise contract after rushed agreement.
  • Anthropic was blacklisted before OpenAI signed with Pentagon.

It took less than a week for OpenAI’s “Pentagon win” to turn sour as CEO Sam Altman admitted that the company does not get to choose how the military uses its AI technology in an all-hands meeting, according to media reports.

The “oversight” has thrown criticism and boycott towards OpenAI for the haste with which it signed a deal with the US Department of War (DoW), soon after competitor Anthropic was blacklisted by the government.

To right things at least in hindsight, OpenAI is in discussions with the DoW to update the framework of its contract.

According to a post on X, here is what Altman said on Tuesday: “One thing I think I did wrong: We shouldn't have rushed to get this out on Friday. The issues are super complex, and demand clear communication. We were genuinely trying to de-escalate things and avoid a much worse outcome, but I think it just looked opportunistic and sloppy. Good learning experience for me as we face higher-stakes decisions in the future.”

While OpenAI reworks its contract with the DoW on the technicalities of the deal, how much control it can exercise on the use of its tools for mass surveillance of US personnel and nationals, and to regulate fully autonomous weapons without human oversight remains to be seen.

Here is how the events unfolded:

First Published: Mar 06, 2026, 14:06

Subscribe Now
  • Home
    • /
  • News
    • /
  • War-and-peace-anthropic-vs-openai

Latest News

The case for human wisdom over artificial intelligence
BySuveen Sinha
Graphic of the day: The obesity challenge
BySamreen Wani
How vibe coding can transform AI adoption in public sector workflows
ByIIM Bangalore
Digital natives: How Gen Zs live and buy by the screen
BySamidha Jain
Before 'Make in India', it should be 'Design in India': Titan’s Revathi Kant
ByBenu Joshi Routh
AI’s growing role in the boardroom and the future of business leadership
ByIIM Calcutta
Indian techies in Gulf countries: Business as usual, but indoors
ByPayal Ganguly
$18 billion hit? Where can India find affordable crude oil?
BySamreen Wani
Photo of the day: Mother and child reunite, despite the disruption
ByForbes India
Advertisement
Advertisement

On Everyone’s Radar

Advertisement