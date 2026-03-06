 War and peace: Anthropic Vs OpenAI

It took less than a week for OpenAI’s “Pentagon win” to turn sour as CEO Sam Altman admitted that the company does not get to choose how the military uses its AI technology in an all-hands meeting, according to media reports.

The “oversight” has thrown criticism and boycott towards OpenAI for the haste with which it signed a deal with the US Department of War (DoW), soon after competitor Anthropic was blacklisted by the government.

To right things at least in hindsight, OpenAI is in discussions with the DoW to update the framework of its contract.

According to a post on X, here is what Altman said on Tuesday: “One thing I think I did wrong: We shouldn't have rushed to get this out on Friday. The issues are super complex, and demand clear communication. We were genuinely trying to de-escalate things and avoid a much worse outcome, but I think it just looked opportunistic and sloppy. Good learning experience for me as we face higher-stakes decisions in the future.”

