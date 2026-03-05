How vibe coding can transform AI adoption in public sector workflows

The term “vibe coding,” coined by Andrej Karpathy in 2025, sent the tech world into a frenzy. The idea was simple but transformative: prompt a Generative AI model—such as ChatGPT or Anthropic—to build a software program using everyday language, and have the system generate production-ready code in languages like Python or Java.

Very quickly, students, professionals, hobbyists and enthusiasts embraced vibe coding to build games, applications, business systems, websites and more. Startups, too, sensed opportunity—turning months-long development cycles into minutes. With just a description of the vibe of a product, a functional output could be generated almost instantly. Unsurprisingly, “vibe coding” was named the word of the year in 2025.

Vibe coding soon moved beyond experimentation. Companies began training employees to use these tools and pushed for their adoption as a means to boost productivity. Large firms, including Microsoft, predicted substantial gains as the technology matured.

Yet, adoption in the public sector and government departments remains limited. This article examines the use of vibe coding across government departments in different countries. On the surface, the potential is enormous: process automation, citizen engagement tools, data analysis and visualization, modernization of legacy systems, assistance applications, error detection and correction, and processing of large data sets.

These possibilities could significantly strengthen global e government initiatives. However, several caveats persist. Vibe coded products could heighten risks around privacy breaches and data loss if deployed without proper scrutiny. They may also be vulnerable to malware attacks, while autonomous vibe coded agents could inadvertently expose sensitive data or systems. Further, many legacy systems—built on decades old principles—may not easily integrate with vibe coded modules. Government agencies may also face increased oversight requirements as these tools proliferate.

