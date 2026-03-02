West-asia-tensions-send-shockwaves-through-aviation

Airspace closures across West Asia disrupted global aviation between February 28 and March 2. Flights were cancelled, routes were diverted and passengers were stranded across major transit hubs. Indian airlines suspended Gulf operations, while Asian airline stocks fell as markets reacted to the conflict.

The disruption followed the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in coordinated United States and Israeli airstrikes on February 28. Iranian state media confirmed his death early Sunday. Iran responded within hours by launching missiles and drones towards Israel and countries across the Gulf that host American military bases, including the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Bahrain. Explosions were reported near major aviation hubs such as Dubai and Abu Dhabi, forcing multiple countries to shut or restrict airspace and triggering widespread flight disruptions.

Flight Cancellations and Suspensions

IndiGo

At least 72 flights were cancelled on February 28.

The airline later cancelled 203 flights, including 160 services on March 2 alone, according to information available on its website.

The cancellations affected routes linking Indian cities with destinations in West Asia, the Gulf region and parts of Europe.

“We are closely monitoring regional updates concerning Iran and its airspace. The safety and security of our customers and crew remain our highest priority. Our teams stand prepared to implement any necessary adjustments as the situation evolves. Customers are advised to check their flight status prior to departure. In the event of any impact, updates will be communicated promptly via registered contact details.”

Air India

The airline suspended flights to destinations across West Asia and diverted its Delhi–Tel Aviv service back to India after Israeli airspace closed.

Around 50 international flights were cancelled on Sunday, the Hindustan Times reported. Flights to North America will operate from Monday using alternative routings, although some Europe services remain cancelled, the report added.

“In view of the developing situation in parts of the Middle East (West Asia), all Air India flights to all destinations in the Middle East (West Asia) have been suspended. We remain committed to maintaining the highest standards of safety for our passengers and crew. We will continue to assess the safety and security environment for our flight operations and adjust operations proactively as required. Our teams will be extending all necessary support to passengers.”

“Additionally, select flights to Europe scheduled on 2 March 2026 have been cancelled, along with the scheduled return legs of AI117: Amritsar–Birmingham, AI151/AI152: Delhi–Zurich, AI157/AI158: Delhi–Copenhagen and AI114: Birmingham–Delhi,” the airline spokesperson told the Hindustan Times.

Air India Express

At least 55 flights were cancelled on February 28.

The airline extended the suspension of flights to Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates until March 2.

“Air India Express has extended the suspension of flights to and from Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates until 23:59 hrs IST (18.29 hrs UTC) on March 2, 2026. Impacted guests are being notified directly through their registered contact details. To support guests who had booked travel to or from the Gulf region up to February 28, for journeys scheduled until March 5, we are offering the option to reschedule travel to a future date without any date-change fees, or cancel and get a full refund to the original mode of payment,” the airline said.

SpiceJet

“Due to airspace closure in Dubai (DXB), some of our flights may be affected. Passengers are advised to check their flight status at http://spicejet.com/#status or contact our 24*7 Reservation Helpline numbers at +91 (0)124 4983410 or +91 (0)124 7101600 for assistance.”

Akasa Air

Akasa Air temporarily suspended flights to and from Abu Dhabi, Doha, Jeddah, Kuwait and Riyadh until March 2, offering passengers refunds or rescheduling options.

