A select group of companies is standing out for their exceptional contributions to innovation growth and industry transformation. These organizations have consistently demonstrated excellence through their commitment to quality performance and long-term impact. Their ability to create value for stakeholders while driving meaningful change makes them true leaders of the modern business landscape. This edition powered by NextCorp Media celebrates the companies that are driving transformation fostering innovation and shaping India’s journey toward a smarter and more sustainable future.

Quality Bio Green Pvt Ltd

Every winter, as North India struggles with the haze of stubble burning, Quality Bio Green Pvt. Ltd., founded by Tejasvi Bhargava, is rewriting the story, turning crop waste into clean energy and prosperity. With a powerful vision rooted in sustainability, the company has built one of India’s largest biomass aggregation networks, working with over 20,000 farmers to convert paddy straw into biofuels and compressed biogas (CBG).

So far, Quality Bio Green has transformed 150,000 MT of agri-residue, offsetting 225,000 MT of CO₂e, with plans to double its impact in the coming years. Guided by the core values of Excellence, Accountability, Responsibility, Transparency and Harmony (E.A.R.T.H.), the company collaborates with Reliance, Adani and IOCL to build a circular economy through Fermented Organic Manure (FOM) production. From empowering farmers to fighting pollution, Quality Bio Green is not just producing energy; it’s powering India’s green, sustainable future.

XIUS

XIUS is a telecom core network infrastructure platform specialist serving mobile, broadband and fixed wireless communication service providers. 24 years of telco-grade network, over 200 deployments, with 100% IPR ownership based on its strong patent portfolio. XIUS offers core network infrastructure for 3G / 4G / 5G mobile networks, IMS based VoIP telephony services, and Private Wireless Network for Enterprises.

Apart from core network infra platforms, XIUS also offers a range of digital BSS platforms, namely online charging system (OCS), payment distribution management, interconnect billing system (ICB) to communication service providers across the globe.

Read More