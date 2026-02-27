Digitalisation-is-the-future-of-gold-world-gold-council-ceo

Digitalisation will play a central role in transforming gold ownership, investment and market infrastructure in the coming years, David Tait, chief executive officer of the World Gold Council (WGC), said on Friday.

Speaking at the Rising Bharat Summit 2026 in New Delhi, Tait said technology-driven changes could make gold more transparent, accessible and easier to use within financial systems. “Digitalisation is the future of gold,” he said, adding that efforts are underway to improve traceability and investor confidence through better data on sourcing and ownership.

The WGC is working on building systems that allow investors to track the origin of their gold and verify holdings, which he said would strengthen trust across the supply chain. He also outlined plans for a digital allocated gold market that would enable fractional legal ownership of physical gold and improve its usability as collateral in financial markets.

Tait said reducing historical frictions has been a key focus for the industry. “We have spent a lot of work trying to make gold less capital intensive, easier to hold, more divisible, more trusted and more transparent,” he said, adding that institutional adoption remains at an early stage in large markets such as India, China and Japan.

