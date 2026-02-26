India: In 2026, leadership is no longer defined by scale alone, but by clarity, conviction, and system-level thinking. Across fashion, luxury automobiles, wellness, AI-native marketing, and global mobility, these five brands are not chasing trends—they are redefining standards, building structured ecosystems, and shaping the future of their industries with intention and depth.
Baaori: Reimagining Comfort with a New Language of Fashion
At a time when fashion has become louder, faster, and often disconnected from reality, Jyoti Saraf is bringing it back to its most human form: “how it feels.” As the Founder of Baaori, she is crafting a brand that speaks to women who move through life with purpose, grace, and quiet strength. Her vision is to provide elegant style that doesn’t compromise on comfort and quality. For Jyoti, fashion isn’t a statement; it’s a state of being. One stitched with intention, worn with ease, and lived with quiet strength.
Rooted in her childhood memories of vibrant fabrics and hand-stitched creativity, Baaori reflects Jyoti’s belief that clothing should fit life, not the other way around. After years of experience as a CA, she chose to reimagine her path, blending structure with soul and business with artistry.
The pieces are made with premium quality materials, focusing on colours that suit the diverse skin tones. Through Baaori, Jyoti invites women everywhere to redefine confidence as the art of being completely at ease.
For more information, visit: www.baaori.com
Vahana Cars: Where India’s Finest Motors Meet Trusted Curation
Vahana Cars is India’s first marketplace solely focused on luxury and performance automobiles valued above ₹2 crore, positioning itself as a highly curated destination for discerning buyers and collectors. At a time when most automotive platforms cater to mass-market inventory, Vahana Cars is building an ecosystem exclusively for the ultra-premium segment, where trust, access and community define the experience.
Founded by Rohan Gupta, formerly part of the founding team at a global collector car online auction platform that facilitated over 20,000 listings to buyers across 100+ countries, the venture is backed by deep marketplace and automotive expertise. Having helped scale a business across four continents, Rohan brings a sophisticated understanding of building community-led platforms within the automotive industry.
Currently in its pre-launch phase, Vahana Cars is developing its full-stack digital platform while rolling out teaser content to engage India’s growing luxury car community. Beyond transactions, the brand aims to become the definitive hub for luxury and performance car culture across major Indian cities.
For more information, visit: https://vahanacars.com
Three65®: Ageing, Reimagined
Longevity is no longer about living longer, it’s about living sharper. Three65, created by SYEMCO Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd., enters the wellness space with a distinctly grown-up point of view: performance should not fade with age, it should evolve.
Designed for people who take their health as seriously as their careers and lifestyle, Three65 blends clinical nutrition with a long-term mindset. Its formulations are built for daily use, seamlessly supporting skin, hair, liver health, metabolism, hormones, and core nutrition, without theatrics or overpromising.
Three65 stands apart by knowing what to leave out. There’s no chasing trends, no dramatic claims. Just carefully developed nutrition for people who think ahead. It’s made for those who respect routine, understand the power of consistency, and see ageing as something to be managed with intelligence, not anxiety.
Three65®: For those who intend to stay capable.
Know more about the brand at: https://three65.in/
Kensaa: Engineering A Vertically Integrated, AI-Native Marketing Model
As agencies scramble to retrofit generative AI into legacy workflows, Kensaa took a different path—building AI into its operating backbone before the industry conversation reached saturation. The firm has been developing structured AI workflows and proprietary creation models that generate measurable campaign velocity and consistency without compromising brand integrity.
What has drawn attention is not experimentation, but execution. Kensaa’s vertically integrated model—spanning strategy, branding, and design—runs on internally engineered systems that standardize research, narrative framing, and deployment.
Led by two longtime friends, Amit (an IIM-A alumnus and patent innovator) and Jayati (a Trinity alumna), the firm blends AI expertise with human-centric creative intuition and execution. Its portfolio includes award-winning campaigns and collaborations with globally reputed brands seeking structured AI adoption rather than ad hoc experimentation.
The company’s influence extends beyond client mandates. As a knowledge partner to Innova Training Institute, a Dubai-based institute bridging the gap in AI education, Kensaa has contributed to KHDA-approved AI courses—content that gained traction at AI forums in Dubai.
In a sector crowded with automation tools, Kensaa’s emergence signals something subtler: that the competitive shift may favor firms redesigning internal systems—not just adopting new technology, but institutionalizing it.
For more information, visit: kensaa.com
Migrant Master: Dr. Swapnil Kale’s Vision for Structured Migration Planning
Migrant Master is an immigration advisory firm providing structured, compliance-driven guidance to students, skilled professionals, entrepreneurs, and investors pursuing global mobility. Headquartered in Mumbai, the firm supports clients across study visas, permanent residency pathways, business and entrepreneur-led programs, and Citizenship by Investment options in Canada, select European and Caribbean jurisdictions. With an emphasis on documentation accuracy, eligibility assessment, and regulatory alignment, Migrant Master works alongside licensed immigration professionals and international education partners to navigate complex immigration systems with clarity and precision.
Leading the practice is Dr. Swapnil Kale, a qualified lawyer (LLB) currently pursuing an LLM in Immigration Law from the UK. His expertise spans Canada’s Start-Up Visa, the C11 work permit pathway, Entrepreneur PNP programs, Citizenship by Investment and investment migration routes. Beyond advisory services, Dr. Kale advocates for informed and ethical migration planning, promoting awareness around realistic timelines and lawful processes. Through both the firm and his book The Canadian Dream, he underscores the importance of structured, long-term immigration strategies in an evolving global landscape.
For more information, visit: https://migrantmaster.com/
The pages slugged ‘Brand Connect’ are equivalent to advertisements and are not written and produced by Forbes India journalists.
First Published: Feb 26, 2026, 16:14Subscribe Now
- Home /
- Upfront /
- Brand-connect /
- 5-forward-thinking-brands-redefining-industry-standards