India’s social spending is growing faster than GDP. It’s still not enough

India is spending more than ever on its social sector. And it’s still staring at a huge gap.

While the government is pumping money into health care and education at a rate that outpaces the nation’s economic growth, the “giving culture” among India’s elite needs a radical structural overhaul to keep pace.

A new report by Bain & Company and Dasra reveals India’s social sector funding expanded at a 13 percent CAGR between FY20 and FY25, reaching roughly Rs27 lakh crore ($310 billion). This growth is driven almost entirely by the public sector, which accounts for 95 percent of all funding, according to the India Philanthropy Report 2026. Total funding is projected to reach Rs50 lakh crore ($570 billion) by FY30.

However, demand is rising faster than supply. According to Niti Aayog, India is still staring at a funding gap of Rs16 lakh crore ($180 billion). By 2030, this deficit could widen to Rs18 lakh crore unless private giving steps up.

“Private sector giving would need to grow at 25 percent plus CAGR versus the forecasted 9 to 11 percent rate to prevent the funding deficit from widening further (assuming public spending remains unchanged),” according to the report. Sustained investment in philanthropic infrastructure could unlock Rs1,25,000-1,35,000 crore ($14-15 billion) of philanthropic capital by FY30, and advance India’s Viksit Bharat initiative.

