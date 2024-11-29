How Asian philanthropies achieve high impact

Three Indian philanthropies are among the 20 largest philanthropic institutions in Asia, a region of soaring wealth and daunting social and economic need, concludes a new report from The Bridgespan Group.

The Shiv Nadar Foundation has spent the past three decades investing more than US$1.2 billion to build primary, secondary, and higher education institutions across India to ensure that quality education bridges the country’s socio-economic divide. “We invest deep rather than wide to change the trajectory of individuals’ lives,” says Roshni Nadar Malhotra, a foundation trustee.

The Tata Trusts, which support a wide range of programmes from education to water and sanitation; and the Reliance Foundation; which supports health, education, and rural development initiatives, also appear on this list. Over a five-year period between 2018 and 2022, average annual giving for Tata Trusts totaled US$168 million, Reliance Foundation US$98 million, and Shiv Nadar Foundation US$85 million. All three organisations reflect the rapid rise in regional wealth.

Today, Asia is home to more billionaires – 896 – than any other part of the world, declares The Economist. But it is also home to 233 million people who live on less than Rs 160 (US$1.90) a day, 370.7 million people who are undernourished, and 2.1 billion people who lack access to safe drinking water. Whilst Asian societies have a long history of charitable giving, today’s wealth holders have begun to give in a more formal way. To date, however, much potential remains untapped. By one estimate, as much as US$702 billion in philanthropic capital per year could be unlocked if Asian countries were to match the United States in terms of philanthropic spending.

Against this backdrop of accelerating wealth and unmet needs, Bridgespan embarked on a research project to identify the 20 largest philanthropic institutions in Asia and globally and to highlight good philanthropic practices that produce enduring change. To compile the list, we looked at the institutions’ average annual giving over five years from 2018 to 2022, relying on publicly available information like annual reports or reports submitted to the government for compliance purposes.