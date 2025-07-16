US-China Chip War Timeline: From Huawei to Nvidia

The United States has in recent years sought to curb exports of cutting-edge semiconductors to China, with Nvidia and other US chip companies lobbying against its tough restrictions.

As Nvidia says it will resume sales of a less powerful AI semiconductor model to China, here is a run-down of the microchip conflict:

August 2022: Biden's Chips Act

Joe Biden, then US president, signs a bill to boost domestic chipmaking, an industry Washington fears China could come to dominate through mammoth state-backed investments.

The Chips and Science Act includes around $52 billion to promote the production of microchips, the tiny components that power almost all modern machinery.

October 2022: Export controls

Washington suddenly restricts exports of some high-end microchips—crucial to the manufacturing of powerful AI systems—to China on national security grounds.