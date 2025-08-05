Veteran banker Rajiv Anand takes charge as IndusInd Bank CEO

Veteran banker Rajiv Anand will take charge as chief executive officer of the fraud-hit IndusInd Bank, the bank’s board of directors said late on Monday, after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) approved his appointment. Anand, formerly deputy managing director at Axis Bank, will need to gear up for possibly his most challenging assignment.

He will lead IndusInd Bank, India’s fifth-largest private lender by assets, for a three-year term till August 24, 2028, as it struggles to deal with a trust deficit and weak earnings. This comes in the wake of a string of accounting irregularities involving its employees in previous years, which led to the hasty exits of the bank’s former MD and CEO Sumant Kathpalia and deputy CFO Arun Khurana.

IndusInd Bank, in July, reported a 72 percent drop in consolidated net profit for the three months to June 2025, with asset quality and income levels also showing stress for the quarter. In July, its Chief Human Resources Officer Zubin Mody quit, after a 20-year tenure, citing “new opportunities outside”. Following the exodus from the C-suite, a committee of executives ran the bank prior to Anand’s appointment.

Anand comes with 35 years of banking experience, having led key management positions at Axis Bank since joining it in 2009, including head of retail banking and later wholesale banking. The two other candidates running for the post included HDFC Bank’s executive vice president Rahul Shukla (a risk strategy veteran) and Anup Saha, who was the former managing director at Bajaj Finance.

In May, IndusInd Bank’s Chairman Sunil Mehta in an analysts call, said he suspected some bank employees to be involved in irregular accounting activities. Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), in a 32-page long interim order that followed its own investigation, banned five senior executives of IndusInd Bank from trading in securities on charges of alleged insider trading. According to media reports last week, Kathpalia has proposed to pay Sebi Rs 5.21 crore as charges to settle the insider trading allegations against him.