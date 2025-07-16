Credit growth from banks likely to pick up late FY26

Not all prudent actions translate into immediately positive results. After months of growing pressure to help pick up the pace of growth in India, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in 2025, started lowering interest rates—a reduction of 100 basis points in three policy meetings—to boost economic growth. It had kept rates on hold for two years prior to February to deal with stubbornly high inflation, which has now eased.

But some of the data emerging towards June-end indicates that loan growth has declined to 8.8 percent year-on-year (YoY)—its lowest level in three years (see data)—in the fortnight ended May 30. This has also been presented in RBI’s Financial Stability Report of June.

India’s banks across categories have in recent quarters seen the pressure of microfinance hurt asset quality and quarterly margins. The pressure of unsecured retail lending (which comprises credit cards, other personal loans and consumer durables) is being seen over the past three financial years. The growth rate of unsecured retail loans is now at 7.8 percent in May from a high of 32.2 percent in June 2023 (see chart).

All this means that we could see one of the most sluggish quarterly earnings growth for the April-June quarter, banking analysts say.