Emotional Intelligence and Creativity: The need for human edge in a tech-driven world

In the contemporary era characterised by rapid technological transformation, non-technical competencies have acquired heightened significance. Emotional Intelligence (EI)—defined as the capacity to comprehend, regulate, and articulate emotions effectively while simultaneously recognising and influencing the emotional states of others—has become an essential attribute. Concurrently, creativity, conceptualised as the ability to generate novel ideas and develop unique approaches to problem-solving, has emerged as a critical skill in an environment increasingly influenced by artificial intelligence and automated systems.
Workplace dynamics are undergoing substantial transformation due to globalisation, mechanisation, and digital innovation. While technical proficiencies remain fundamental, organisational recruitment increasingly prioritises
Beyond professional contexts, individuals possessing elevated levels of emotional intelligence and creativity navigate interpersonal relationships, conflicts, and challenges with enhanced efficacy.
Despite technological advancements, the human element remains irreplaceable. Automated systems excel in efficient metrics but lack the capacity for empathy, intuition, and innovation. Emotional intelligence and creativity enable individuals to excel in leadership roles, complex problem-solving scenarios, and interpersonal dynamics, rendering these attributes indispensable across diverse domains.
In customer engagement contexts, the absence of empathy results in interactions characterised by mechanistic and transactional qualities. Human agents, with their capacity to interpret emotional cues and adapt communicative approaches, accordingly, demonstrate superior effectiveness in establishing trust and cultivating customer loyalty. Organisations that emphasise emotional intelligence in customer service consistently demonstrate superior performance metrics compared to those relying primarily on automated interaction systems.
The proliferation of artificial intelligence and automation has fundamentally altered industrial landscapes, replacing repetitive operational tasks. According to quantitative research published by McKinsey in 2023, approximately 30 percent of global employment opportunities will transition to automated systems by 2030. However, while computational systems demonstrate superior data processing capabilities, they exhibit significant limitations in emotional intelligence, critical analysis, and creative problem resolution—domains where human cognitive functions demonstrate distinct advantages.
A prevalent misconception posits that technical expertise alone suffices for professional success in the digital era. While disciplines such as computer programming, data analytics, and cybersecurity demonstrate high market demand, organisational hiring practices increasingly prioritise non-technical competencies. LinkedIn's 2023 Workplace Learning Report indicates that emotional intelligence, communication proficiency, and adaptability rank more prominently than technical skills in employment selection criteria.
Individuals with developed emotional intelligence articulate themselves with clarity, demonstrate active listening behaviours, and respond thoughtfully, thereby establishing more robust professional and personal connections. Elevated emotional intelligence facilitates conflict resolution with empathy and diplomatic skill, resulting in constructive outcomes that strengthen interpersonal relationships. Effective leadership is characterised by emotional intelligence, enabling the comprehension of team members' motivational factors, apprehensions, and aspirations. This comprehension fosters organisational trust, collaborative engagement, and enhanced productivity.
Empathy constitutes a critical element in customer service interactions and business relationships. Consumers respond favorably to personalised, empathetic communication rather than standardised, automated responses. Employees demonstrating high emotional intelligence accurately assess customer concerns, provide customised solutions, and establish enduring relationships that enhance organisational performance.
Creativity serves an essential function in addressing contemporary challenges, from strategic business development to technological innovation. It drives advancement across diverse sectors, including technology, healthcare, and financial services, enabling organisations to maintain competitive positions and adapt to evolving market requirements. Beyond professional applications, creativity contributes significantly to personal fulfilment. Engagement in creative activities such as visual arts, literary composition, or musical expression enhances psychological well-being, reduces stress levels, and promotes self-expression. Organisations that cultivate creative environments maintain competitive advantages through the development of innovative approaches to complex problems.
Emotionally intelligent individuals demonstrate greater receptivity to diverse perspectives, thereby enhancing their creative cognitive processes. They conceptualise failures as educational opportunities and maintain resilience when confronted with obstacles, thus sustaining continuous innovation. Additionally, creative endeavours provide emotional expression channels, mitigating stress and promoting psychological well-being. This synergistic combination fosters adaptability, equipping individuals to navigate career transitions, technological disruptions, and personal challenges with heightened effectiveness.
Educational institutions increasingly incorporate emotional intelligence training and creative thinking methodologies into curricula to prepare students for the evolving employment landscape. Successful entrepreneurial ventures rely on both emotional intelligence and creativity to manage teams effectively, establish customer relationships, and drive innovation. Healthcare professionals utilise emotional intelligence to deliver compassionate care, while therapeutic approaches incorporating creative expression, such as art and music therapy, demonstrate increasing recognition for their efficacy in mental health treatment protocols.
As the world transitions from VUCA (Volatile, Uncertain, Complex, Ambiguous) to BANI (Brittle, Anxious, Non-linear, and Incomprehensible), it's the human skills—creativity, emotional intelligence, and empathy—that set exceptional professionals apart. These attributes facilitate innovation, enhance interpersonal dynamics, and contribute to psychological well-being. While technical expertise is essential, these soft skills drive innovation, foster collaboration, and solve complex problems in ways machines cannot. Companies aren't just looking for coders, engineers, or analysts—they're seeking thinkers, leaders, and visionaries who can navigate ambiguity, inspire teams, and turn ideas into impact.
The future belongs to those who can merge technical mastery with emotional intelligence, creativity, and adaptability because in an age of AI and automation, the most valuable asset isn't just what you know—it's how you think, connect, and create.
Dr. Kirti Sharma, Associate Professor, Finance & Accounting, Great Lakes Institute of Management, Gurgaon
Prof Poornima Gupta, Program Director – PGDM, Organisational Behaviour, Great Lakes Institute of Management, Gurgaon
Nandini Gupta (Student, PGDM 2023-25)