Killer or a breeder? AI's impact on creativity and jobs





Contrary to the belief that creativity is immune to automation, the rise of AI is poised to reshape the creative landscape significantly, putting it at a crucial juncture. AI's impact on creativity can be classified into two primary categories: radical and incremental creativity.





The Evolving Role of AI in Creative Industries

The Paradox of Choice in an AI-Saturated Creative Landscape:

Future Workforce: AI as a Catalyst for Protean Careers

Ethical Considerations for Creativity Ownership

Recommendation for Future