Killer or a breeder? AI's impact on creativity and jobs

Recognising the need for cultural and societal shifts in our approach and celebrating hybrid creations can foster a harmonious partnership between human ingenuity and technological innovation, charting a path where AI is a collaborator, not a competitor
Contrary to the belief that creativity is immune to automation, the rise of AI is poised to reshape the creative landscape significantly, putting it at a crucial juncture. AI's impact on creativity can be classified into two primary categories: radical and incremental creativity.