Publishers vs AI: The media industry has a new problem to navigate

Publishers are at loggerheads with generative AI startups for 'ingesting' their content without permission. While some have taken the legal route, others have opted for a licensing deal to earn revenue
Journalism has a new challenge. Dwindling newsrooms, declining ad revenue and navigating online engagement have been serious concerns. And now, the rise of generative artificial intelligence (AI)-powered online search has further spooked the news industry. Publishers fear that this fast-evolving technology could harm their struggling business models, sparking copyright battles over potential revenue loss and control over intellectual property.