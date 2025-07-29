AI bands gain traction, shaping music's next chapter

A rising tide of artificial intelligence (AI) bands is ushering in a new era where work will be scarcer for musicians.

Whether it's Velvet Sundown's 1970s-style rock or country music projects "Aventhis" and "The Devil Inside," bands whose members are pure AI creations are seeing more than a million plays on streaming giant Spotify.

No major streaming service clearly labels tracks that come entirely from AI, except France's Deezer.

Meanwhile, the producers of these songs tend to be unreachable.

"I feel like we're at a place where nobody is really talking about it, but we are feeling it," said music producer, composer and performer Leo Sidran.