Music: are second albums really as bad as critics say?

From Bloc Party to Iggy Azalea to Natalie Imbruglia, countless artists have seen their second albums flop in comparison to their first. Music journalists sometimes call this the “sophomore slump.” But a study published in the journal Psychology of Music argues that this phenomenon has more to do with critical bias than with a genuine decline in musical quality.
Gregory Webster of the University of Florida (USA) and Lysann Zander of the University of Hanover (Germany) investigated this phenomenon, analyzing hundreds of album reviews written by music journalists or music fans. They found that, while both groups acknowledged a slight decline in album quality over time, professional critics were significantly harsher than fans in this respect. "It’s only critics that show substantial evidence of a 'sophomore slump' bias, whereby they are giving artists’ second albums unusually low reviews compared to their first and third albums. Fans show no evidence of a 'sophomore slump' bias," explains Gregory Webster in a news release.
In their study, the researchers suggest that critics' behavior reflects a certain propensity for social conformity. Their familiarity with the concept of the “sophomore slump” potentially leads them to apply the concept disproportionately in their work. "If every music critic has heard of a 'sophomore slump' and everyone knows it happens, they might be convinced to over-apply it in their reviews," says Gregory Webster.
All the evidence suggests that fans are not subject to the same social norms as professional critics. Paradoxically, their opinions are less biased than those of music journalists. Fan reviews tend to reflect a more reliable consensus on the musical quality of second albums, according to the researchers.
Beyond the clichés of the “sophomore slump,” this study questions the role of professional critics in the perception of musical works. Do they disproportionately influence public opinion, or are they themselves the victims of their own expectations? As fans gain influence in the industry thanks to collaborative platforms, a future could emerge in which artists are freed from the shackles of traditional marketing and promotion.