Music: are second albums really as bad as critics say?

From Bloc Party to Iggy Azalea to Natalie Imbruglia, countless artists have seen their second albums flop in comparison to their first. Music journalists sometimes call this the “sophomore slump.” But a study published in the journal Psychology of Music argues that this phenomenon has more to do with critical bias than with a genuine decline in musical quality.

Gregory Webster of the University of Florida (USA) and Lysann Zander of the University of Hanover (Germany) investigated this phenomenon, analyzing hundreds of album reviews written by music journalists or music fans. They found that, while both groups acknowledged a slight decline in album quality over time, professional critics were significantly harsher than fans in this respect. "It’s only critics that show substantial evidence of a 'sophomore slump' bias, whereby they are giving artists’ second albums unusually low reviews compared to their first and third albums. Fans show no evidence of a 'sophomore slump' bias," explains Gregory Webster in a news release.

In their study, the researchers suggest that critics' behavior reflects a certain propensity for social conformity. Their familiarity with the concept of the “sophomore slump” potentially leads them to apply the concept disproportionately in their work. "If every music critic has heard of a 'sophomore slump' and everyone knows it happens, they might be convinced to over-apply it in their reviews," says Gregory Webster.

