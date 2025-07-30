Rain Watch for July 24-30: Water reservoir levels outpace historical average

As monsoon progresses in the last week of July, rainfall showers have consolidated while water storage in reservoirs have climbed to historic highs.

Season-to-date or cumulatively, monsoon rainfall is 7 percent above the long period average (LPA), based on India Metrological Department (IMD) data analysis by Barclays. However, weekly rainfall across other regions slowed down while deficit in the east and north-eastern part, except the southern peninsula, worsened.

As of July 27, cumulative rainfall across 22 states is normal. Data show only eight states, including Delhi, Bihar and the north-eastern states of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur and Sikkim, have seen deficient rains.