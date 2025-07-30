Rain Watch for July 24-30: Water reservoir levels outpace historical average

Storage in key reservoirs at 61 percent of total capacity, more than double of last year's
As monsoon progresses in the last week of July, rainfall showers have consolidated while water storage in reservoirs have climbed to historic highs.
Season-to-date or cumulatively, monsoon rainfall is 7 percent above the long period average (LPA), based on India Metrological Department (IMD) data analysis by Barclays. However, weekly rainfall across other regions slowed down while deficit in the east and north-eastern part, except the southern peninsula, worsened.
As of July 27, cumulative rainfall across 22 states is normal. Data show only eight states, including Delhi, Bihar and the north-eastern states of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur and Sikkim, have seen deficient rains.
As of July 25, the area covered under kharif crops was 76 percent of the normal area. Crop wise, sowing in rice has accelerated.
Reservoir levels, meanwhile, have outperformed the historical average, says Barclays. As of July 24, storage in key reservoirs was at 61 percent of the total capacity. The level is more than double of the 29 percent seen in the corresponding period in 2024, and a massive 153 percent of the normal storage.
Region wise, the western and the southern regions have contributed the most to the all-India average. States having better storage than last year for the corresponding period include Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.