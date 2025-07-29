From Brussels to Manila, US strikes first wave of trade deals under Trump

The European Union became on Sunday the latest exporter to conclude a trade deal with the United States in a bid to limit damage from US tariffs taking effect on August 1.

The levies—agreed by Britain, the EU, Indonesia, Japan, the Philippine and Vietnam—are generally higher than the new base rate of 10 percent that the United States has applied to most countries since April.

But they are lower than the levels of customs duty the administration of President Donald Trump threatened to impose on August 1 if no deal were reached.

While many details remain to be negotiated under the deals, the countries concerned made considerable concessions to reach an agreement with the United States.

EU: 15 percent

US President Donald Trump and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen clinched a deal late on Sunday that includes a baseline US tariff of 15 percent in a bid to avert a full-blown trade war.