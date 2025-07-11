Tariff uncertainty roils markets, investors rattled

A tide of uncertainty is roiling markets across the globe leaving investors rattled, and unable to take a firm strategic position on investments and assets. Tariff chaos unleashed by US president Donald Trump threatening to trigger a retaliatory global tariff war among major economies, policy uncertainties and rising geopolitical tensions are creating a muddled pool of volatility and ambiguity into asset valuations and capital flows.

“From India to Vietnam to Japan, national authorities are anxious to make conciliatory overtures to the US administration,” say strategists at DBS. Asia thrives on trade, and with nearly 30 percent of global consumption attributed to the US, the imperative to avoid the worst of the tariff storm and find opportunities in the middle of these challenges is understandable.

As India and other countries are waiting for a decisive deal with the US on tariff and trade (at the time of writing), Trump posted letters to 10 Asian countries, announcing their new reciprocal tariff rate, effective August 1. Trump’s letters to 14 countries on July 7 outline higher tariffs if they don’t make trade deals with the US by the deadline.

“The higher-than-expected tariffs will likely reinvigorate policymakers to make some concessions and get across the finish line. The August 1 deadline also gives some time for Asian policymakers to negotiate a better deal from here,” says Sonal Varma, chief economist, India and Asia ex-Japan, Nomura. She expects India to strike a favourable trade deal soon, while negotiations continue for Thailand and Indonesia.

On aggregate, tariffs were similar or higher for five countries and lower for only three than those announced on April 2. Transshipment as a clause has also been inserted for all countries. Transshipment is the process of transferring cargo—such as containers or goods—from one mode of transportation to another, or from one vessel to another, during its journey from origin to destination.