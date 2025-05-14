Changes in MSCI index may spark $200 million foreign money inflow to India

At a time when Indian equities are suffering a foreign money exodus, a rejig in the MSCI index may provide some relief. As part of its quarterly index review and rebalancing of weightage, the MSCI has added two Indian stocks in the Global Standard Index. All changes will be implemented as of the closing of May 30.

As a result of the two stock additions, Indian markets are expected to see nearly $200 million inflow from foreign funds, according to an estimate by Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research. The two stocks to be included to the Global Standard index are Coromandel International and FSN E-Commerce Ventures, the owner of beauty brand Nykaa.

Typically, foreign passive index funds allocate money to the stocks depending on their weightage and constituents, hence a reduction in the weightage results in a direct outflow of funds from those stocks.

According to Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research, Coromandel is likely to see an inflow of $252 million while $199 million may be injected into FSN E-Commerce Ventures.

In the APAC region, only India has seen no stock deletion in the Global Standard index, while 17 stocks from China were removed. However, the highest number of stocks (six) added in the same index are also from China. In the America region, 28 stocks were removed from the US in Global Standard index.