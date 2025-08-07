Dogs of war: China touts killer robot 'wolves'

China's latest gun-toting quadruped military "wolf" robots are designed to stealthily approach enemies, fire precise shots on targets and work in rough terrain, state media said on Wednesday.

State broadcaster CCTV said the robots, an upgrade from earlier robotic dog iterations, can replace human soldiers in dangerous conditions to reduce combat casualties.

China has poured support into robotics, an area in which some experts say it might already have the upper hand over the United States.

Its military has been keen to showcase its defence innovation—including weapons incorporating advanced technology like robodogs—during drills with countries like Cambodia.

In a video posted by CCTV on Wednesday, the newest iteration of the robot "wolves" carries a rifle on its back, marching into a smoke-filled battlefield.