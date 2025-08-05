India criticises US, EU for actions against its Russian oil imports

India's foreign ministry said Monday that the United States and European Union were "targeting" it due to its buying of Russian oil, adding that the moves were "unjustified" and that it would protect its interests.

"The targeting of India is unjustified and unreasonable," India Foreign Ministry spokesman Randhir Jaiswal said in a statement, after US President Donald Trump vowed to raise tariffs on the country over its oil purchases from Russia.

"Like any major economy, India will take all necessary measures to safeguard its national interests and economic security."

It did not provide further details on the measures.

India became a major buyer of Russian oil, providing a much-needed export market for Moscow after it was cut off from traditional buyers in Europe because of the Ukraine war.