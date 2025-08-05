Trump targets India's Russian oil imports with new tariff threat

President Donald Trump threatened Monday to hike US tariffs on goods from India over its purchases of Russian oil—a key source of revenue for Moscow's war on Ukraine.

New Delhi quickly pushed back, saying the move was unjustified and vowing to protect its interests.

Trump's heightened pressure on India comes after he signaled fresh sanctions on Moscow if it did not make progress by Friday towards a peace deal with Kyiv, more than three years since Russia's invasion.

Moscow is anticipating talks this week with the US leader's special envoy Steve Witkoff, who is expected to meet President Vladimir Putin.

On Monday, Trump said in a post to his Truth Social platform that India was "buying massive amounts of Russian Oil" and selling it for "big profits."