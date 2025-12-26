IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers: Battling turbulence at the top

When aviation industry veteran Pieter Elbers stepped into IndiGo’s corner office in 2022, he inherited an airline that was unusually stable for a sector better known for volatility. The airline was efficient, flights consistently took off on time and its financials behaved as if exempt from the usual laws of aviation—those same laws that once led Warren Buffett to quip that durable competitive advantage in this business has “proven elusive ever since the days of the Wright Brothers”.

Elbers came from KLM, the Dutch flag carrier, where he had spent nearly three decades rising through the ranks. At IndiGo, he was hired to expand international operations of the airline which was the closest thing the aviation world had to a lean-mean machine. Built on a ruthless focus on costs, efficiency and on-time performance, it had done what few carriers anywhere had managed: Remain profitable while steadily expanding in a sector littered with bankruptcies. As Jet Airways collapsed, Kingfisher Airlines drifted out of the sky and others bled cash, IndiGo kept adding aircraft and opening new routes.

That sheen now faces its biggest test on Elbers’s watch. The turbulence didn’t come from fuel prices or geopolitical shocks, but from the slow-moving threat of pilot availability. Despite a two-year preparatory time, IndiGo did not hire enough pilots in time to meet new pilot-rest norms, called Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL). The result was an operational crunch so acute that cancellations cascaded across the network for days, stranding thousands and fraying the airline’s carefully cultivated reputation.

The situation grew so severe that the government granted IndiGo a temporary exception to the rules, underlining the scale of disruption and the airline’s systemic importance. Even as operations have stabilised, the reputational fallout is worsening, especially after IndiGo’s reaction to the crisis.

Vandana Singh, chairperson of the aviation cargo wing at the Federation of Aviation Industry in India, calls IndiGo’s response “truly lacklustre”.

